The operation of the energy system of Ukraine is stable without capacity deficit, the energy ministry said in a statement Friday.

However, the situation with electricity supply remains difficult in the frontline regions due to the constant Russian air and artillery strikes.

In Donetsk region, 8 towns and villages are left without electricity after the latest attacks. In Kharkiv region, more than 13 thousand consumers do not have power supply.

There are also electricity supply disruptions in Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Chernihiv region.

In Kyiv region, during the overnight missile and drone attack, fragments of the downed missile caused damage to the electricity supply lines.