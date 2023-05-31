Ukraine’s energy ministry reported that as of May 31, the electricity production in the country fully meets consumption needs. There is no capacity deficit and outages are not planned.

Electricity disruptions are reported in the frontline regions due to the constant Russian air and artillery strikes.

In Donetsk region, 12.3 thousand consumers in 26 towns and villages are left without electricity after Russian latest attacks.

There are also power supply disruptions in Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson and Chernihiv regions.

The repair crews work 24/7. In the past day the electricity supply was restored for 18.6 thousand consumers in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Energy companies continue the seasonal repair campaign at nuclear and thermal power plants.