The energy ministry of Ukraine reported that Russian invaders continue attacks on the country’s energy infrastructure.

Latest enemy strikes caused electricity disruptions in 6 regions of Ukraine.

Part of the consumers in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson and Chernihiv regions remain without electricity supply.

The energy engineers work 24/7 to restore the power supply. In the past day, the electricity supply was restored for 9.5 thousand consumers in Donetsk and Kherson regions.