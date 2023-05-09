As Russia continues air and artillery attacks on the Ukrainian energy infrastructure, the energy ministry reported electricity disruptions in 6 regions of the country.

The ministry noted that the energy infrastructure was not damaged by the massive attack by cruise missiles on the morning of May 9.

At the same time, Russian strikes caused electricity disruptions in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson and Chernihiv regions.

The energy engineers continue repair work. During the past day, the electricity supply was restored for 21.5 thousand consumers in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson region.