The energy ministry of Ukraine reported that as of May 5 morning, there are electricity disruptions in 8 regions of the country.

Energy engineers continue to restore the infrastructure damaged by Russian shelling. In particular, on May 5 morning, after an artillery strike on one of the energy facilities in Donetsk region, there was an emergency shutdown of the thermal power plant.

In addition, due to the Russian strikes, there are electricity supply disruptions in Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Kherson regions.

In Kyiv region, more than 18 thousand consumers are without electricity.

In general, the energy system of the country operates without restrictions. The production of electricity fully meets the consumer needs.