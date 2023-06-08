About 20,000 consumers remain without electricity in Kherson and the region due to the flooding caused by the Russian blowing up of the dam of the Kakhovka HPP.

As reported by Ukrenergo energy company, hydro power plants located on the Dnipro upstream of the Kakhovka HPP reduce production capacity to limit the flow of water into the Kakhovka Reservoir to decrease flooding.

On June 7, 2023, from8:00 to 11:00 pm, due to the insufficiency of the total capacity of Ukrainian power plants to cover the evening peak of consumption, the energy system of Ukraine received emergency assistance from the energy system of Romania.

Currently the production of electricity is sufficient to cover the needs of consumers, but the situation in the power system remains difficult.

In the frontline regions of Ukraine, the company continues repair work at the energy facilities damaged by the latest Russian air and artillery strikes.