As reported by Ukrenergo energy company, the overnight Russian missile attack caused damage to the electricity supply lines in Dnipro. 6 thousand consumers are left without electricity.

Damage to the power facilities is also reported in Donetsk, Sumy, Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions.

As of June 13, the amount of electricity produced by the Ukrainian power plants of all types is sufficient to cover the consumer needs. However, hydroelectric plants are still operating at lower capacity to reduce the effects of the explosion of the Kakhovka dam.

The water level in the flooded areas is gradually decreasing, but the access of repair crews to the networks is still very limited. As of Tuesday morning, more than 40,000 consumers remained without electricity in Kherson region and more than 2,000 in Mykolaiv region.

The repair crews continue their work in the frontline regions. in the past day, the electricity supply was restored for 7 thousand consumers in Donetsk region and 1 thousand in Sumy region.