As of May 25, there is damage to the network infrastructure in Chernivtsi region due to the overnight drone attack, the energy ministry reports. In addition, due to the bad weather and Russian shelling, more than a hundred towns and villages remain without power supply.

In Chernivtsi region, there is damage to power lines due to the fall of fragments of a downed enemy UAV, which caused electricity disruptions in one of the districts.

As a result of Russian strikes, 18 settlements in Donetsk region and 6 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region are left without electricity supply.

In addition, due to previous shelling, some consumers in Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson and Chernihiv regions also remain without electricity.

Electricity disruptions due to the thunderstorms and bad weather were reported in Dnipro, Kirovohrad and Zaporizhzhia regions.

The repair crews continue their work 24 hours a day. In the past day, the electricity supply was restored for 40 thousand consumers.