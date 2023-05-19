Russian invaders continue air and artillery attacks that target the energy infrastructure of Ukraine.

In the past day, the energy ministry reported electricity disruptions in 15 towns in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk region due to the Russian strikes.

In Zaporizhzhia region, 4.7 thousand are left without electricity supply in 8 towns. In Donetsk region, there are disruptions in 7 towns and 10.2 consumer do not have power supply.

There were also disruptions in Dnipro, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson and Chernihiv regions.

In Kharkiv region, a repair crew got under Russian fire. Fortunately, nobody got injured.

Ukraine continues electricity import to Moldova and Poland. The energy system operates stably.