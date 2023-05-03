During the night, Russian troops hit with aerial bombs an electricity facility in Sumy region.

As reported by the energy ministry, two Russian bombs targeted the facility damaging the control point.

The attack caused electricity disruption for 4,000 consumers. Fortunately, the strike did not cause any casualties.

The statement also said that some areas in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Kherson and Chernihiv regions remain without power due to the damage caused by the latest Russian attacks.

At the same time, energy engineers managed to restore electricity supply in Dnipro and Kherson regions. The operation of the energy system is stable with no consumer restrictions.