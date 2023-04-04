The energy ministry press service stated on Facebook that as of April 4, the electricity production in Ukraine fully meets consumption needs.

Generation facilities have a capacity reserve and can provide all consumers with electricity without restrictions.

Energy engineers continue the repair work after the latest Russian missile and drone attacks. Within the last 24 hours, the electricity supply was restored for 4.5 thousand consumers in Donetsk, Kherson and Kharkiv regions.

According to Ukrenergo company, in the next six months, the energy system of Ukraine will have enough capacity to cover the needs of consumers.

‘In the next 6 months, we will have enough electricity in our power system to cover the needs of consumers. The Ukrainian energy system is part of the European one, so we will have the opportunity to import electricity if we do not have enough of our own’, said company’s CEO Volodymyr Kudrytskyi.

He added that it is time to think about the next winter and restore all power units damaged by Russian strikes.