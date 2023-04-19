As of April 19, the energy system of Ukraine has a capacity reserve that allows providing all consumers within the country, Ukrenergo company said in a statement Wednesday.

The night Russian drone attack in Odesa region had no consequences for the power system and did not lead to the need to limit consumption.

In addition, the export of electricity to Slovakia, Poland and Moldova continues.

The company informs that all kinds of generation facilities are in operation. Hydroelectric plants are working at full capacity due to the high water season.

The repair crews are working round the clock to restore electricity supply in the frontline regions.