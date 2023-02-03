The import of electricity from Europe to Ukraine can be increased by 2-2.5 times, which will make it possible to cover up to 40-50% of the deficit in the energy system of Ukraine, said Ukrenergo CEO Volodymyr Kudrytskyi.

‘According to our estimates, the limit, which has been proven by Europe for Ukraine and Moldova, can be increased at least by 2-2.5 times. Therefore, imports can cover up to 40-50% of the current deficit in the energy system’, he stated on TV.

He also noted that imports are gaining momentum now. Ukraine has all technical opportunities to import electricity from Europe through existing interstate power transmission lines. However, there is a certain restriction on imports from the European side, and it is related to the fact that Europe wants to increase imports gradually, so that they do not create technical problems for their energy system.

According to the official, electricity from Europe is more expensive than Ukrainian electricity, but many Ukrainian industrial consumers are ready to pay this higher price in order to be able to manufacture products, sell them on the market and export.