On November 4, rolling blackouts are to be introduced in ten regions of Ukraine.

‘Ukrenergo’ national operator informs that emergency outages will take place in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia and Kirovohrad regions.

The step follows Russian massive missile and drone attacks that targeted Ukraine’s critical infrastructure.

The consumption limits are necessary to reduce the load on the networks, to ensure sustainable balancing of the energy system and to avoid repeated accidents after the power grids were damaged by rocket and drone attacks by the Russians.