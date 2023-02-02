As of February 2, the electricity consumption in Ukraine has decreased slightly compared to the beginning of the week.

As reported by Ukrenergo national energy operator, the generating capacity in the system is sufficient to cover about 80% of consumers’ needs.

The company noted that the deficit of electricity capacity in Ukraine’s energy system has decreased, although it still remains significant. Only in Odesa region, there are now network restrictions.

The reason for the electricity deficit is massive Russian missile attacks, which damaged power plants and high-voltage networks.

According to Ukrenergo, exceeding the limits has not been recorded. At the same time, in case of non-compliance with the limits, emergency shutdowns will be introduced.

At two facilities in the eastern and central regions of the country, the repair of transformer equipment damaged by Russian missile attacks was completed. This will allow units at power plants to be put into operation.