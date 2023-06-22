As of June 22, Ukrainian power plants produce enough electricity to cover the needs of consumers, the energy ministry said in a statement.

Overnight Russian missile and drone attack did not cause any damage to energy facilities.

At the same time, Russian invaders continue terror in the frontline regions constantly targeting energy infrastructure.

Due to the Russian air and artillery strikes, electricity disruptions are reported in Donetsk, Kherson, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy and Chernihiv regions.

Repair crews are working 24/7 to restore electricity supply to the consumers.