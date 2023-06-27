As of June 27, the amount of electricity produced by Ukrainian power plants is sufficient to cover the needs of consumers, and there is no shortage.

According to the energy ministry, the electricity production fully meets the consumption needs. Nuclear generation produces almost 46% of all electricity, thermal power generation – more than 32%, RES – more than 11%, hydro generation – more than 10%.

Due to bad weather, there were electricity disruptions in 22 settlements in Sumy region and 37 settlements in Donetsk region. In addition, in Chernihiv region, there was a disruption caused by technological reasons.

Russian invaders continue attack on the energy facilities in the frontline regions, which caused disruptions in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Chernihiv, Sumy and Zaporizhzhia regions.

The repair crews are working 24/7 to restore the electricity supply to the population. In the past day, the power supply was restored for more than 26 thousand consumers.