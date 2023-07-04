The energy ministry of Ukraine stated that the production of electricity at the country’s power plants fully meets consumption needs and there is no capacity deficit in the grid.

At the same time, the situation remains difficult in the frontline regions. Due to the latest Russian air and artillery strikes, there are electricity disruptions in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kherson, Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions.

The energy employees are working 24/7 to restore the electricity supply when the security situation allows repair work.

Electricity disruptions due to the bad weather conditions were reported in Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Odesa and Zakarpatska regions.