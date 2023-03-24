As reported by the energy ministry, Ukraine’s grid operates without consumption restrictions. Temporary outages are possible in Zhytomyr region.

According to minister Herman Halushchenko, the generation provides the necessary volumes of power for the needs of electricity consumers.

Power supply restrictions are possible in Zhytomyr region due to the repair work at network infrastructure facilities.

After a night drone attack, energy engineers restored the electricity supply to more than 2,000 consumers in Dnipro region and about 5,500 consumers in Donetsk region.

The energy employees continue the repair work at the facilities damaged by Russian missile and drone attacks.