Ukrenergo energy operator stated that the Ukrainian generating facilities produce enough electricity to fully meet the consumption.

Due to the high water season, hydropower plants operate at maximum capacity. Solar and wind power plants are actively operating during the daytime hours.

As of May 24, there is no import or export of electricity. The absence of electricity export from Ukraine is related to the need to cover the country’s domestic consumption needs.

In addition, nuclear and thermal power plants undergo seasonal repair work. The company continues restoration of electricity supply in the frontline areas.

Due to the latest Russian strikes on energy facilities and supply lines, electricity disruptions are reported in Donetsk and Sumy regions.