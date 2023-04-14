As of April 14, the energy system of Ukraine has a sufficient capacity reserve, and the production of electricity is sufficient to cover the needs of consumers.

Ukrenergo company stated that all kinds of generating facilities are in operation. Hydroelectric plants are working at full capacity due to the high water season.

Ukraine continues export of electricity to Moldova (up to 98 MW). At the same time, there is also a small import from Slovakia (2-4 MW).

The restoration of the power system after massive Russian missile and drone attacks is still ongoing. The priority now is the restoration of power supply reliability. For this purpose, repair crews work daily on all high-voltage network facilities that were damaged by Russian attacks.