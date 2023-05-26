As of May 26, the generating facilities of the Ukrainian energy system produce enough electricity to fully meet the consumption needs in the country.

As reported by the energy ministry, overnight missile and drone attacks did not cause any damage to the energy objects.

At the same time, the situation remains difficult in the frontline areas. Due to the constant artillery shelling, there are electricity disruptions in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. Part of the consumers in Dnipro, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson and Chernihiv regions remain without electricity supply because of the previous strikes.

The repair crews work 24 hours a day. During the past day, the power supply was restored for 32.3 thousand consumers.

In several regions, there were also short time disruptions due to the thunderstorm and bad weather.