Over the weekend, it is expected that the production of electricity in Ukraine will fully meet the consumption needs, energy ministry said in a statement Friday.

According to minister Herman Halushchenko, the country generates enough electricity to provide all consumers. In addition, there is a capacity reserve in the grid.

All kinds of generating facilities are in operation and consumption limits have not been introduced for Friday.

Short term scheduled outages are possible in Odesa region due to the ongoing repair work after recent Russian missile strikes.

In Kharkiv region, more than 2 thousand consumers have been connected to the grid during the past day.