As of February 22, there is no capacity deficit in Ukraine’s energy system, said Ukrenergo national energy operator in a statement.

At the same time, due to adverse weather conditions, namely gale-force winds, distribution networks in Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Volyn, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi and Ternopil regions were damaged. 137 settlements remain without electricity. Repair work is ongoing.

All types of power plants are in operation. Electricity imports are carried out in small volumes due to the stabilization of electricity supply in the country.

The company did not introduce consumption limits for Wednesday.

Network restrictions remain in Odesa region due to the damage to the equipment after previous missile and drone attacks. This leads to the need to use outage schedules to avoid overloading the equipment that remains in operation.