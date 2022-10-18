Tuesday morning Russian missile strikes hit critical infrastructure objects and caused massive electricity disruptions in Ukraine’s capital.

Kyiv city administration reports that the electricity supply has been restored for 83,000 families so far.

Energy specialists managed to complete technical work in just 7 hours and connect customers to a backup power supply scheme while the city’s infrastructure damaged by shelling is being restored.

‘Two critical infrastructure facilities were heavily damaged today. In particular, the object in the Desna district. We are doing everything to provide the citizens of Kyiv with the necessary services in the conditions of war’, the statement says.

They added that after today’s missile attack, water supply has already been restored to some consumers. However, repair crews continue to work to stabilize the capital’s electricity and water supply systems as soon as possible.