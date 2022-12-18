‘Ukrenergo’ national energy operator expects significant electricity shortages on Monday due to the cold weather.

Company’s CEO Volodymyr Kudrytskyi stated on TV that the grid may lack capacity with the increase in consumption because of the coming cold.

Now, as Kudrytskyi reported, all power units of the nuclear plants operating in the Ukraine-controlled territory have already resumed their work. However, there are still network limitations caused by the consequences of Russian missile attacks.

The CEO hopes that in the coming days the power units of all 3 nuclear plants will gain maximum capacity, which will allow increasing the volume of electricity generation.