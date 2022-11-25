The head of ‘Ukrenergo’ national energy operator Volodymyr Kudrytskyi said on TV that the lectricity supply has been restored to all regions of Ukraine and country’s energy system is again connected to the EU energy system.

‘Our energy system has already passed the most difficult stage after this attack. All regions are connected, the energy system is integrated and reconnected with the EU energy system’, he said.

He also noted that all three nuclear power plants located in the Ukraine-controlled territories are operating and gaining power. In 1-2 days, they will reach their normal planned capacity, and it is expected that it will be possible to transfer consumers to scheduled outages instead of emergency ones.

These steps follow the massive Russian missile attack on November 23, which caused the blackout in the country.