The town of Balaklia, Kharkiv region, was liberated from Russian occupiers during Ukrainian counter offensive on September 8.

Now the city is returning to the regular life. Top Zelensky official Kyrylo Tymoshenko reported on Telegram that the electricity supply has been restored in Balaklia.

After the electricity is restored, there will be opportunities for the quick return of administrative and banking services. From now on, local self-government and all other bodies involved in the life support system will be able to work effectively.

As reported earlier, the railway transportation between Kharkiv and Balaklia was renewed on September 15.