Ukrenergo energy operator reported that the electricity supply to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been restored.

It is noted that the plant is switching to the electricity supply from the Ukrainian power system. Energy engineers have already restored energy supply according to backup schemes.

Earlier, it was reported by Energoatom that the nuclear plant was disconnected from the electricity supply due to the Russian shelling.

Energoatom added this was the seventh blackout since the power plant was occupied by Russian troops.