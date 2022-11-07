Emergency electricity shutdown has been introduced in Kyiv region, local administration reports on Telegram.

Due to the increase in consumption in Kyiv region, Ukrenergo powere operator issued an order to carry out emergency shutdowns.

All previously announced scheduled outages have been cancelled.

Residents of the region are urged to save electricity, switch on energy-intensive devices in turn, and reduce consumption as much as possible in the morning and in the evening.

The authorities also addressed businesses to limit the use of external lighting on the facades of offices, restaurants, shopping centers, etc.

These steps follow Russian massive missile and drone attacks that targeted Ukraine’s critical infrastructure.