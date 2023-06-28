In the evening of June 27, due to a power shortage in the energy system, Ukraine had to take emergency assistance from the energy systems of Romania and Poland.

As reported by Ukrenergo energy company, the deficit was caused by the emergency shutdown of one of the nuclear power units.

This morning, the power unit is already in operation and is gradually increasing the capacity.

Ukrenergo reminded that emergency aid is not a commercial import. This is a situational emergency response measure to balance the power system. Ukraine can use emergency assistance from neighboring countries due to the synchronous operation of Ukraine’s energy system with the European ENTSO-E energy system.

As of June 28 morning, electricity production is sufficient for the needs of consumers, but the situation in the power system remains difficult. A repair campaign is underway at thermal power plants and some nuclear power units. Therefore, power plants have limited possibilities to compensate for the unexpected shutdown of some power units, especially in the evening hours, when consumption increases.

The company also reported new damage to the energy facilities in Dnipro, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Poltava and Kharkiv regions because of the continuing Russian strikes. The repair crews are working 24/7 to restore the electricity supply.