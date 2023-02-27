As reported by DTEK energy company, an emergency outage was introduced in Odesa on Monday morning.

Almost the whole city is left without electricity. In addition, the outage caused the disruption in the water supply in several city districts.

‘There was an emergency outage of the high-voltage line in Odesa. As a result, almost all districts of the city of Odesa and the district are temporarily without electricity’, the company statement says.

The operation of trams and trolley buses is also temporarily suspended.

It is noted that the company still continues the repair work in the area after the recent Russian missile attacks that severely damaged the electricity supply network.