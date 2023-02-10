In Kyiv, as well as in Kyiv and Dnipro regions, emergency power outages have been introduced due to the threat of a new missile attack by the Russian Federation.

As reported by state energy company, because of the threat of a new Russian massive missile attack, emergency power outages are in effect in Dnipro and Kyiv regions, as well as in Kyiv.

This step is forced, because in the event of enemy missiles hitting critical infrastructure, timely disconnection of electricity will make it possible to avoid significant damage.

The high probability of a new massive missile attack was also reported by the army representatives.