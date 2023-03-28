On March 28, emergency power outages were introduced in the western regions of Ukraine due to worsening weather conditions.

‘In the western regions of Ukraine, due to worsening weather conditions and strong winds, there is damage to power network and, as a result, emergency disconnections of consumers. Repair crews are already working to restore power supply’, energy minister Herman Halushchenko said.

At the same time, the electricity generation continues to fully meet the needs of consumers. Outages are possible in Zhytomyr region due to the repair work of network infrastructure.

The repair work is also ongoing in the frontline areas of Donetsk, Kherson and Kharkiv regions, which suffered damaged during the latest Russian strikes.