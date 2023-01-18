As reported by ‘Ukrenergo’ national energy operator, there is still a considerable capacity deficit in Ukraine’s grid.

The company explained that the power shortage is due to Russian drone and missile attacks, which caused significant damage to power plants and high-voltage networks.

As of January 18, consumption limits have been established for all regions. Ukrenergo reminded that each regional energy company develops schedules of planned hourly outages, which should ensure consumption of the region at the level of the proven limit. Due to the excess of the limits, emergency shutdowns have already been introduced in Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipro, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Zhytomyr and Cherkasy regions of Ukraine.

‘Ukrenergo, electricity producers and regional branches are constantly working to restore damaged facilities affected by enemy attacks. After each subsequent Russian missile or UAV attack on the energy infrastructure, restoration becomes increasingly difficult and lasts longer’, the statement says.

Ukraine’s energy system has already suffered 12 massive missile attacks. In addition, some generating facilities, such as Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, are temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation.