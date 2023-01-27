Ukrenergo national energy operator reported a significant capacity deficit in the grid and emergency outages in ten regions of Ukraine.

The company noted that as of January 27, electricity consumption remains at the same level as after yesterday’s massive missile attack by the Russian Federation. Accordingly, there is a significant power deficit in the energy system.

The deficit is caused by the damage to the generating facilities and high-voltage network after Russian missile and drone attacks.

Ukrenergo explained that yesterday’s Russian attack damaged several objects of the high-voltage network. In addition, the energy system is still recovering from the previous series of enemy missile attacks. Currently, the electricity production at operating power plants cannot fully cover consumption.

The emergency outages have been introduced in Kharkiv, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Volyn, Lviv and Rivne regions.

Ukrenergo reminded that Ukraine’s energy system has survived 13 missile and 15 drone massive attacks. Moreover, some generating facilities are situated in the temporarily occupied territories.