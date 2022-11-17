Ukrenergo national energy operator informed that scheduled and emergency shutdowns will be employed in Ukraine on November 17.

As explained by Ukrenergo, the use of emergency schedules is a forced step, because due to a cold weather, the consumption of electricity has increased sharply.

This step follows massive Russian missile strikes that targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure on November 15.

‘Energy companies are forced to apply a greater amount of restrictions. This is a necessary measure to preserve the stability of the energy system after the sixth targeted rocket attack by Russian fascists on energy facilities. Repair crews are working around the clock to restore damaged infrastructure in order to restore electricity supply’, the statement says.