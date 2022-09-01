Ukraine’s atomic energy reulator Energoatom informs that at 4:57 Thursday, the emergency protection of the fifth power unit was activated after Russian mortar shelling.

As reported, Russian occupying forces started provocations before the arrival of the IAEA mission, which is due today.

Energodar city mayor and local sources also report mortar fire and helicopter strikes in the city.

This is the second time in the last 10 days that the Russian occupiers have committed criminal acts that have led to the shutdown of the unit and the de-energization of the station.

Power unit No. 6 continues to work in the energy system of Ukraine and provides electricity supply for the plant itself.