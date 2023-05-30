DTEK energy company informed about power outages across Ukraine. The reason is a decrease in frequency in the unified energy system of Ukraine.

According to the company, as of 1:28 pm, power shutdowns have been registered throughout the whole territory of Ukraine.

The outages switched on automatically and are caused by a decrease in frequency in the unified energy system of Ukraine.

‘Ukrenergo specialists are investigating the reasons for the frequency reduction. As of 2:32 pm, Ukrenergo granted permission to restore electricity supply’, the statement says.