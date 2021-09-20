Ukrainian goverment to 'grant access to work' for workers of ministries and stage agencies under condition they have proof of vaccination or a negative test.

As Ukraine is grappling with a spike in Covid cases, government officials are taking a tougher stance on vaccination policies.

People working in Ukrainian ministries and stage agencies will be able to come to work only if they have proof of vaccination or a negative test, informed senior government official Oleh Nemchinov.

According to Nemchynov, Ukrainian prime minister Denys Shmygal ‘has supported the idea’ in a meeting of the governmental commission Monday.

The requirement will be put in place once Ukraine is moved to ‘yellow zone’.

Starting September 20, Ukraine updates its quarantine policies bringing in color-coded Covid certificates for persons and businesses and 80% vaccination mandate for stuff in schools.