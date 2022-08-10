People in occupied cities appear to be losing ‘trust’ in Russian promises while occupational forces are stumbling on the front lines.

Ukrainian governor of Luhansk, Serhiy Gaidai, said on Tuesday, frustration grows in Popasna where remaining residents were earlier promised the town reconstruction.

The town was leveled to the ground by Russians and now the occupiers are backtracking on their promise to build it back. Nothing has been done to get Popasna ready for the upcoming winter season while central heating systems are scheduled to go back to work in just two months.

It surely dampens the mood of the local residents as many of them returned to their homes lured by the Russian media news of ‘swift’ rebuilding.

‘[People] would stay here for a few days, saw things are done only for TV effect, and decided to evacuate another time. The trust to the occupational officials is slipping away.’

The occupiers are also facing setbacks on the battlefields – Ukrainian forces have held off their offensives in Donetsk region for almost a month.