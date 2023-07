Lviv mayor Andrii Sadovyi stated on Facebook that rescuers found under the rubble a body of a killed woman.

The total number of casualties after yesterday’s Russian missile strike on Lviv makes 10 killed and 40 wounded local civilians.

The mayor added that the search and rescue operation will end when the body is freed from under the rubble.

On Thursday night, several Russian missiles hit residential areas in Lviv. One of the missiles directly targeted an apartment building.