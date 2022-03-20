Telegram channel ‘Azov-Mariupol’ states that Ukrainian units in the besieged city continue to withstand Russian attacks despite the fact they are outnumbered by the enemy.

‘The occupiers continue the genocide of the Ukrainian people, destroying the population of Mariupol. City residents need urgent help!’ – the statement claims.

At noon Sunday, four Russian warships joined the bombardment of the city.

‘After airstrikes, various artillery systems and tank shelling, the Russian occupiers are now destroying the city with heavy weapons of warships.’

‘Azov’ statement also claims they managed to destroy a Russian special forces group and shows the photos of their documents.