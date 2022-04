Ukraine’s nuclear energy regulator ‘Energoatom’ reports that they have restored the supply of electricity to the nuclear storage facility in Chornobyl exclusion zone.

The supply of power was restored yesterday and the specialists are now testing equipment to renew the regular mode of operation.

Russia occupiers, who left the territory of Chornobyl nuclear plant in the end of March, caused damage to the Chornobyl site infrastructure.

As reported earlier, they also looted the plant premises.