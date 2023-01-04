‘Ukrenergo’ national energy operator stated the consumption of electricity is growing due to the cold weather and restoration of business activities after the Christmas break.

The company introduced limits for all regions. In case the limits are exceeded, Ukrenergo will have to introduce emergency shutdowns.

In the frontline regions in the east of Ukraine, energy facilities of distribution networks came under fire from the Russians. Repair work and restoration of power supply will be carried out immediately after receiving the relevant military permits.

Ukrenergo reminded that the energy system has survived 11 missile and 14 drone attacks, and the damage to generation facilities and main networks is significant and requires long-term restoration.