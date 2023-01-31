The electricity consumption in Ukraine grows due to the cold weather.

Ukrenergo national energy operator reported an increasing energy deficit in country’s grid.

The company reminded that the reason for the deficit is the result of Russian missile and drone attacks on power generating facilities and high-voltage networks.

‘13 missile and 15 drone attacks caused significant damage to high-voltage network facilities and power plants. The power system is still recovering from a previous series of enemy missile attacks that damaged power plant units. In addition, during the day, several units of thermal power plants stopped operation for technological reasons’, the statement says.

Due to all these factors, the electricity production at operating power plants cannot fully cover consumption.

Ukrenergo introduced consumptions limits for all regions of Ukraine. Exceeding the limits will lead to emergency outages.