As of the morning of January 5, the power deficit in Ukraine’s energy system continues to grow. ‘Ukrenergo’ national energy operator introduced electricity limits for all regions of Ukraine.

The deficit is due to the cold weather and intensification of the work of industry and business after the Christmas break.

The company warned of possible emergency shutdowns in case of exceeding the limits.

Yesterday evening one of the energy infrastructure facilities was damaged by the Russian strike. In addition, the situation with electricity supply remains difficult due to significant damage to power grids and high activity of hostilities in the frontline regions in the east and south.