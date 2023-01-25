The electricity consumption in Ukraine is increasing due to a decrease in temperature.

On Wednesday, Ukrenergo national energy operator reported an increasing capacity deficit.

The reason for the deficit is a series of Russian attacks on energy facilities in Ukraine. In particular, the last Russian attack on January 14 caused significant damage to several power units of thermal power plants. The electricity production at power plants cannot fully cover consumption.

Consumption limits have been established for all regional operators. In case of exceeding the limit, emergency shutdowns will be introduced.

Over the past day, energy infrastructure in the front-line areas in the south and east was damaged by artillery shelling. Ukrenergo, electricity producers, and regional operators are constantly working to restore damaged facilities affected by the enemy attacks. However, after each subsequent Russian attack on the energy infrastructure, recovery becomes increasingly difficult and takes longer.