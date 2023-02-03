The deficit of electricity in the energy system of Ukraine still remains significant. Due to the Russian shelling, the most difficult situation is in Kherson region, where the restoration of power supply is currently underway.

Ukrenergo national energy operator informed that two units at the thermal power plants restored operation, but one is taken out for emergency repair.

The available volume of generated electricity is distributed to support the operation of energy and critical infrastructure, as well as to cover the needs of industry and the population. Only in Odesa region, there are still network restrictions.

The capacity deficit is due to 13 massive Russian missile and 15 drone attacks that targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

In addition, Russian troops constantly shell energy facilities in the frontline regions in the east and south.