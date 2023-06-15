As of June 15, the energy system of Ukraine operates with a capacity reserve and fully meets the needs of consumers.

The electricity production at nuclear power plants covers almost 50% of the consumption needs in the country, the energy ministry reported.

Energy companies continue seasonal repair work in order to prepare generating facilities to the cold season.

After Russian occupiers blew up the Kakhovka dam, two hydro power plants on the Dnipro River operate with limited capacity because of the lower water level.

Energy engineers are working to restore electricity supply to the areas affected by the flooding in Kherson and Mykolaiv regions.

Electricity disruptions due to the Russian air and artillery strikes are also reported in Donetsk, Sumy, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia and Chernihiv regions.